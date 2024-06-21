70-yr-old woman, son found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 72-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Santosh (mother) and Kishan Kumar (son).

According to the official, the matter came to light when a domestic help came on Wednesday evening and discovered the duo lying in an unconscious condition.“Santosh was in the bed while her son Kishan Kumar was lying on the floor,” the police officer said, adding their domestic help intimated the neighbours, who then informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and took both mother and son to a hospital where they were declared as brought dead.“It is suspected the duo died, hours before they were spotted by the maid,” the officer said.

The officer said that the exact cause of the death will only be ascertained in the post-mortem examination report. As per preliminary inquiry, the police suspect no foul play, however, the investigation is on and the case is being probed in all angles. During local enquiry it was revealed that Kishan Kumar was a habitual drinker and a bottle of liquor was also recovered from the spot where he was found dead.

Prima facie, it is suspected that they died naturally but the post-mortem examination report is still awaited, he said. The dead bodies were handed over to woman’s daughter, who live in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar. Her another son, who live in Japan, has also been informed about the incident.

The woman owned two shops on the ground floor, which she had given on rent. Kishan Kumar, was unemployed, police said and added further probe is underway.