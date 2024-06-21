Delhi BJP MPs blame corruption, inaction for water crisis

NEW DELHI: The corruption, inaction and appalling apathy of the ruling AAP has forced Delhi to face unprecedented water shortage despite the release of adequate water in Yamuna by neighbouring Haryana, BJP MPs alleged on Thursday.

In a joint press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused water minister Atishi of propagating lies on the issue and challenging her to verify the documents related to water released by Haryana.

Union minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra said it was the responsibility of the ruling AAP to provide water to people but they were indulging in a blame game and lies. “This is because of their corruption and non execution of plan and operation of tanker mafia,” he said.

MP Manoj Tiwari slammed the AAP asking why it was not calling a special session to discuss the issue of water crisis. “It’s because they will be exposed by the BJP in the assembly. They start talking about a problem only when it worsens,” he said. Meanwhile, Bansuri Swaraj claimed that Delhi is in a dire state and the “apathy” of AAP is appalling.