Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got bail not acquittal, says BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being granted bail by the court is part of the judicial process and has nothing to do with the BJP.

“Kejriwal has been granted bail, not acquitted; the trial will continue, and he may still be punished tomorrow,” he said. The Chief Minister who is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail was on Thursday granted a bail by a local court.

Sachdeva said that several courts looking into Kejriwal’s cases have passed adverse observations and it’s all still under consideration of Courts.

“In a democracy, the final verdict on any politician is given by the people, who have already expressed their view by defeating the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress alliance,” Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal had appealed to the public during the election campaign to elect him to prevent him from going to jail, but the public has completely rejected him, showing that they consider him corrupt, the Delhi BJP chief said.