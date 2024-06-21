Overage vehicles in public space will be impounded, says government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday issued a public notice that overage vehicles must either be parked in private spaces or scrapped. It further warned that non-compliance will result in the immediate impounding of the vehicle if found in public spaces.

Reiterating the guidelines issued in February, the transport department clarified that parking overage vehicles outside the residence is strictly prohibited as it is a public space. It instructed owners to “keep such vehicles in private parking spaces owned by the individual, not in a shared parking space, even if it’s part of a residential complex.”

A parking space allotted to the owner within a residential complex is considered private, it said.

According to the notice, the Delhi government has deregistered 5.5 million overage vehicles. “Owners of such vehicles can obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to relocate their vehicle out of Delhi within one year of the vehicle’s expiry date. However, no NOC will be issued if the vehicle has expired for over a year. Additionally, owners can scrap their vehicles using the registered vehicle scrapping facilities,” the notice read.

Enforcement agencies, including the transport department, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Traffic Police, are authorised to impound overage vehicles found in public spaces, even if an NOC has been issued but the vehicle hasn’t been moved out of Delhi within a month, it added.

Offenders may also be prosecuted as per the ‘Guidelines for Handling of End of Life Vehicles 2024’.

This follows a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi, stating that vehicles operating in violation of this order would be impounded.