Shooter who arranged arms for Tillu Tajpuria gang held: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: A wanted sharpshooter who used to arrange arms and ammunition for the dreaded Tillu Tajpuriya gang was arrested by the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire during which he sustained a bullet injury.

The accused sharpshooter, identified as Sumit alias Jhumka, had been previously involved in the cases of murder and attempt to murder and was presently absconding after jumping his parole in Kanjhawala murder case.

Sharing details, DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said the police got an input on June 19 about the movement of desperate criminal and an active member of Tillu Tajpuriya and Sandeep Dheela gang namely Sumit Jhumka in and around the areas of Begumpur and nearby areas, who was actively involved in criminal activities like murder, attempt to murder, threatening etc.

“We received another crucial information that the accused Sumit would come to assault some property dealer in sector 24, Rohini in order to extort huge money in lieu of protection,” the officer said, adding a team was formed which then laid a trap on Pansali road, Sector 32, Rohini.

The DCP said that the police team spotted the alleged Sumit, coming on a motorcycle, and signaled him to stop and surrender, but, he resorted to firing in an attempt to escape. The police retaliated by firing shots and the accused Sumit sustained a bullet injury on his leg. He was then taken to BSA hospital where he received the treatment.