AAP making absurd claims, flimsy excuses: Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP hit back alleging absurd statements were being made by the AAP leaders. It said such rhetoric and excuses are old habits of the AAP.

“It would be better if AAP leaders understand the judicial systems before hastily commenting on the judicial decisions. Generally, every investigative agency challenges the bail granted to the accused, and this is what is happening in Kejriwal’s case,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Taking a jibe at the AAP, Sachdeva said AAP leaders excel in spreading confusion. Hailing the high court order staying the Chief Minister’s bail, the BJP leader said the country’s judiciary and the investigating agencies are independent and works in an unbiased manner based on facts.