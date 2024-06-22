CBI catches Delhi cop red-handed while accepting bribe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said a Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police was arrested on Friday while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The accused, identified as Vijay Gaur, was posted at the Chhawla Police Station.

According to the CBI, it received a complaint alleging that the SI demanded Rs 3 lakh from an individual to avoid arrest in a case he was investigating. “The accused initially demanded Rs 3 lakh, but later agreed to settle for Rs. 2 lakh,” stated a CBI official.

The accused instructed the complainant to hand over Rs 1 lakh as part of the agreed bribe amount. A trap was laid and the CBI caught the SI red-handed while receiving the money from the complainant, the official said. Following the arrest, the CBI searched both Gaur’s residential and office premises. The investigations are underway, the official added.

The CBI, in a statement, said it has arrested more than 10 police personnel in the last five months under various charges. The last cop to be arrested in April was demanding and accepting bribes for allowing constructions in the Shahadara area. The CBI arrested a police personnel in February who was allegedly running a racket pertaining to under construction houses in north east Delhi.