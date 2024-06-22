Delhi: Finally, rain respite from brutal heat, temp down 4 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI: A parched Delhi had some respite from the blazing sun on Friday when several parts of the city received a spell of rain, sending the mercury down by around 4 degrees Celsius. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 28.4 degrees.

The ongoing heatwave has so far claimed more than 100 lives in the city. The homeless and the destitute lying on the streets faced the brunt of the sweltering heat. The overall heatwave death toll has reached 143 across the country, said the Centre.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was two degrees above the normal while the minimum had no change. A total of 3.6 mm of sporadic rain was recorded from multiple areas. The IMD has predicted a maximum of 41 and a minimum of 29 degree Celsius for June 22. The relative humidity will continue in the range of maximum 70% and a minimum 30%.

The sun throughout the day played hide and seek. The rain began a little after noon. Several residents took to social media to express their happiness, recording the rainfall with their mobile phone cameras and uploading their profiles.

The Centre and the city government have been at loggerheads over the heatwave-induced severe water crisis that has hit several areas of the city. Minister Atishi sat on a hunger strike demanding the restoration of water rights from Haryana.