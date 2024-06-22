Two arrested for robbing women befriended via dating app: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Two men who first befriend women through dating apps, went to their houses, tie their hands and legs with tapes and rob them of money, jewelry or other valuable items, have been caught by the Delhi Police, ending their months-long heists.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kamal Kumar -- the mastermind and Rahul, committed a series of robberies with the same modus operandi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a 35-year-old woman lodged a complaint on May 31 stating that she met man who introduced himself as Jatin through “Dating Jaumo App” and that they used to talk over messages.

The woman told the cops that on May 30 at around 10.30 pm, the accused with whom she had been talking through the dating app reached her house in Uttam Nagar, Delhi with his accomplice. Soon after reaching, both the alleged men Vijay and Rahul bound the victim by tying her hands, legs and even mouth with a tape and assaulted her. The accused then robbed her gold ornaments, mobile phone, cash worth Rs 5000 and fled with the booty.

Accordingly, based on her complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections. “On checking the CCTV footage, it came to light that the accused had reached there by a Creta car having fake number plates,” the DCP said.