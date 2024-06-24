Delhi: Two snatch infant from mother's lap, sell baby for Rs 3 lakhs in Bihar

NEW DELHI: A 1-year-old was snatched from her mother's lap while she was sleeping on a roadside near Tagore Garden metro station in west Delhi by two motorcycle-borne criminals after which they sold the infant to a woman in Bihar for Rs 3 lakhs.

The accused, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, a carpenter by profession and Mohit Tiwari were arrested along with the woman to whom the child was sold.

Sharing details of the sensational crime, DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said information was received at Rajouri Garden Police Station on June 13 that two persons on a motorcycle kidnapped a one-year-old from a family who was sleeping by the roadside near Tagore Garden metro station after which the police reached the spot and met the victim mother.

The woman told the cops that she used to sell goods on the street (pheri) and would sleep on the roadside at night, on the divider near Tagore Garden metro station.

"While she was sleeping with her younger child, she felt someone grab her child from her arms and flee on a motorcycle," the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on her statement, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of law and formed a team to nab the human traffickers.

During an investigation, the team scrutinized footage from over 100 CCTV cameras in the area, identifying the make and colour of the vehicle used in the incident. Based on the visible license plate, cops shortlisted 300 motorcycles and verified them through which they identified one of the accused Manish Gupta who was then apprehended. The co-accused Mohit Tiwari was also arrested on his instance from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.

Upon detailed interrogation, the accused duo revealed that the kidnapped child was sold to a woman named Shobha Devi, a resident of Sitamarhi, Bihar.

The Anti-Narcotics squad of the Delhi Police then conducted a raid at her residence, rescuing the kidnapped child and arresting her. Shobha admitted to purchasing the child from Manish Gupta for Rs. 3 lakhs. Further probe is on, the official added.