Line of fire

In your sleep, a vile stench encompasses your senses. Shrouded figures come crowding; their bodies a smooth white, raw melting flesh fused into the bed-spreads they lay on; eyes peeled in mute horror as fires softly scorch their eyelids, tongue. ‘She is only 12 days old… my daughter.’ How will she ever sleep again? How will she mewl, cry? And us, like disoriented shadows, how shall we take her home – this little white bundle... how shall we carry her weight?

Frantic, breathless, wild-eyed as he paced outside the GTB hospital mortuary, father of 12-day-old baby girl named Anjaan broke down before us, demanded justice for his daughter. “I did not know. A friend told me. Neither the hospital nor the police informed. I called the hospital but there was no answer. I rushed here. The baby has died. She was born 12 days ago.” His words come as incoherent phrases, babbling to himself.

The baby-care is responsible; and the hospital which referred his daughter here, he says in blank desperation. “I want justice for all the babies. I request the Prime Minister, the CM, everyone; ensure justice is done. I had saved money for her. I did not know she would...” he trails off into tears.

We stood outside the mortuary as, one by one, the guardians of the six innocent lives lost in the Vivek Vihar neo-natal facility fire emerged with little white bundles cradled in their arms; the weight of the emptiness bearing them down as they shamble towards their desolate homes.

Tragedy struck an infant-care institute in Vivek Vihar in Shahdara area in east Delhi on the intervening night of May 25 and 26 when six newborns were killed after a massive fire broke out at the facility. A week later, another child who had been rescued from the hospital inferno succumed to injuries, taking the toll of the fateful incident to seven.

There were “unqualified” doctors working at Baby Care New Born Hospital, a voice of authority said; safety norms to be followed in cases of emergency were flouted left-and-right, and the neonatal facility was operating without a No Objection Certificate from the fire department. And with that, the authorities washed their hands clean.