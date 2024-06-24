Minor girl raped, impregnated by friend in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old woman, minor at the time of assault, was allegedly sexually assaulted and impregnated by her friend in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, an official said on Monday.

The identity of the accused was not shared by Delhi Police.

Sharing details, a senior police officer said that a case under section 376 (rape) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered on the statement of the victim girl on June 22.

"We received an information regarding MLC from Safdarjung Hospital wherein the victim was admitted for termination of four months pregnancy by her mother," DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

According to the officer, the victim alleged that she was friends with a boy for the last 1.5 years who "forcefully" made physical relations with her in the month of January, 2023 and January, 2024 in an area which comes under the limits of Mehrauli police station.

Accordingly, the victim woman was counselled by a Delhi Commission for Women Councillor and a case was registered. "The victim has only revealed the name of the accused," the officer said, adding further that a probe is on.