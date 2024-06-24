Supreme Court adjourns Kejriwal's plea challenging Delhi HC stay on his bail to Wednesday

The Supreme Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal plea on Wednesday. The top court said it will hear Kejriwal post Delhi High Court order and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

The Supreme Court took up the appeal filed by Kejriwal challenging Friday's Delhi High Court's order staying his bail, in the Delhi liquor case

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Manoj Misra and Justice S V N Bhatti took up Kejriwal's appeal.

The Delhi Chief Minister, Kejriwal had on Sunday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the Friday's Delhi High Court's order staying his bail, in the Delhi liquor case.

Delhi High Court's Vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, had on Friday stayed the trial court's order of granting Kejriwal the bail and reserved the judgement on the ED's appeal, and said that he would pass the order on ED's stay appeal in 2-3 days, and might be on Tuesday, June 25.

So this has prompted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor, Kejriwal to move the top court on Sunday challenging the HC's stay on his bail.

It is to be noted that the Delhi HC judge Justice Jain had on Friday said that he would likely to pass the order in the ED's appeal challenging the trial court's order, of granting bail to Kejriwal, likely on June 25, Tuesday.

The HC order was a big setback for Kejriwal.

On Thursday, June 20, in a major relief to Kejriwal, Rouse Avenue Court's Vacation Judge, in New Delhi, Niyay Bindu, passed the order, and had granted him bail in the Delhi liquor case. Kejriwal is the prime accused in the now scrapped Delhi liquor case. The court granted Kejriwal bail after directing him to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Soon after the pronouncement of the order by Judge Bindu, yesterday evening, the ED, which is probing the Delhi liquor case along with the CBI, requested the court to give 48 hours to sign the bail bond so that the order may be challenged by the probe agency before the appellate court.

The judge, however, did not allow the prayer of the ED and refused to stay the order. It ordered that the bail bond is to be produced before the duty judge by Friday.

The trial court also made it clear to the ED that there was no stay on the bail order.

Challenging the trial court order, the ED had moved on appeal in the Delhi HC seeking stay of his bail.