Campari with candy anyone?

Another exquisite blend on the menu is The Betty Ford Tribute, a tribute to the legacy of a former US First Lady and echoing Granny’s admiration for her with aromatic notes of kaffir lime-infused whisky. This is a pleasant surprise for whisky enthusiasts. Granny seems to be not just a fan of political figures but a woman who is equally enchanted by the famous Hindi film actor of the ’30s, Ruby Myers, popularly known as Sulochana.

Ruby Myers is a relatively elite concoction, fitting her persona. It is a delightful blend of vodka, vanilla, grapefruit juice, and rose cordial, served in a rose dust-covered Nick and Nora glass, resembling velvety fur and releasing a rose scent to cool the senses. Paired with forest mushrooms and goat cheese pizza, each sip of the drink becomes an artisanal delight.

Rakshak Panwar, the territory manager at the restaurant, says: “Whether you’re a seasoned cocktail connoisseur or simply seeking a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage, we have something for everyone to enjoy. If you don’t like the potent flavours of negroni and whisky, then Ruby Myers on the sweeter end, along with a lighter one called Wild Cat of Bombay can be a preference.”

Ice spice

Wild Cat of Bombay, a unique fiery drink because it uses a yellow bell pepper roasted in olive oil, is a rare vegetable-based cocktail. The heat from the pepper and the refreshing cilantro provide familiar flavours while elevating this tequila-based cocktail from a basic spicy margarita by shaking up the ingredients.

“The idea behind incorporating spices came when I opened Granny’s liquor cabinet and found all these spices from her travel adventures which were rather alcoholic but had healing tinctures,” says Batra. When ordering any cocktail, the restaurant gives you a chance to learn about Granny’s secrets by offering the option to customise your drink with naturally sourced flavours and oils of your choice. Options range from chilli oil to chamomile. The mango and chilli appetiser aligns remarkably well with Wild Cat of Bombay, both in colour and temperament.

The perfect summer cocktail on the menu and the mixologist’s favourite is Castaway Collins. It is a super fizzy drink with tequila base fat-washed in coconut oil and mixed with curry leaves-infused homemade soda. The homemade soda’s effervescence is turned nutty by serving it with cashews roasted in gunpowder spice. You can probably drink this tropical blend throughout the day. It is a combination that is here to stay and should be enjoyed with dishes such as jackfruit and fried okra tacos, and prawn-based appetisers for a true feel of distant coastal shores.

Started as a neighbourhood bar offering European tapas and global food combinations in 2015, the new cocktail menu of Sly Granny invites wise, eccentric urban dwellers to have fun with the classic blends and discover new tastes. This makes Granny a truly cosmopolitan lady, one who knows what is best, and is also up for more options on the table.

Approx cost for two including drinks: Rs 3,000