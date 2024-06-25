Clouds darken sky, light rains in parts of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Clouds enveloped city skies on Monday evening with some parts of the national capital, including Lutyens’, receiving light rain. The weather office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

The weather was muggy till the afternoon but improved in the evening with the light rain bringing relief from the sultry conditions. Officials said parts of the city, including Lutyens’ Delhi, Pitampura and Palam, received light pre-monsoon showers. Light rain is forecast for other parts of the city.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.6 degrees, four notches above normal. Humidity level oscillated between 62% and 70%.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies and thunderstorms with very light rain, accompanied by gusty winds, on Tuesday, adding that similar conditions are likely to prevail till June 28.

An IMD official said there will be no heatwave in the next few days and the temperature will remain in the same range, saying, monsoons may start in the capital on June 29-30.

Meanwhile, the MCD received complaints of waterlogging from 12 areas till 6 pm.