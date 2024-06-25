Delhi L-G orders NDMC to resolve issues of promotion, benefits

NEW DELHI: In a push for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-day action plan during his third consecutive term, L-G VK Saxena on Monday directed the New Delhi Municipal Council that pending matters pertaining to promotion and financial benefits of employees under MACP (Modified Assured Career Progression), be resolved within 15 days.

Additionally, he also ordered the resolution of around 9,569 pending service-related matters in various divisions of NDMC within the next 100 days. These include pending recruitments, pensions and concession.

The directions came after L-G Saxena recently reviewed the status of personnel and services in NDMC, as a part of PM Modi’s 100-day action agenda.

“As many as 3,178 cases of MACP, that would have ensured automatic promotion for employees serving for years together have been pending. Saxena, who has been pushing for due promotions, timely pensions and better service conditions of government employees, has directed for strict adherence to the promotion policy,” a Raj Niwas statement said.

“Timely promotion and improved service conditions would not only boost the morale and enhance efficiency of the employees but also help them overcome fatigue due to prolonged stagnation,” the L-G statement added.

Similarly, over the matter of pay fixation under the 7th Central Pay Commission, 5,561 cases are pending, which the L-G directed to be settled at the earliest.

According to the Raj Niwas, the move will benefit thousands of Group C and Group B employees working in NDMC.