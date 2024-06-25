Desperate for an excuse: BJP mocks AAP protest on Delhi water crisis

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP unit president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly seeking excuses to end their indefinite water ‘Satyagraha’. He claimed that the ministers’ meeting at the air-conditioned Satyagraha site was a clear indication of this intent.

Sachdeva highlighted issues related to water management in Delhi, pointing out that the Yamuna River is heavily silted, particularly at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, where 95% of the pond is filled with silt. This, he asserted, prevents water from staying and causes it to flow away, contradicting the AAP’s narrative on water scarcity.

He further accused AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of inconsistency, noting Bharadwaj’s recent statement that 1050 MGD of water caters to only 10 million people, while the population of Delhi is 30 million.

Sachdeva questioned the basis of the AAP government’s previous claim that only 100 MGD of water was at the heart of the problem and affected 2.8 million people.

“The ministers of the Kejriwal government will go everywhere for extra water but will not go to Yamuna River Board or Punjab Government because their false claims will be exposed there,” Sachdeva said.

TMC leaders meet Atishi

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs met Atishi and assured they will raise the issue of Delhi’s water scarcity in Parliament. “The water scarcity being faced by 30 lakh Delhi residents is only because of the BJP, because as per the treaty between Delhi and Haryana, they should give 613 MGD water every day, but Haryana is giving 100 MGD water less,”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra told the press.