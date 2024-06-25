Minor sexually assaulted, friend booked, say police

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old woman was “sexually assaulted” and “impregnated” by one of her friends in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area when she was a minor, police said on Monday.

The police have not shared the identity of the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the case came to light when the survivor was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital by her mother for the termination of a four-month pregnancy.

A case under section 376 (rape) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered by the police on the statement of the survivor on June 22.

According to the officer, the survivor alleged that she was in friendship with a boy for the last 1.5 years who “forcefully” made a physical relationship with her in January 2023 and January 2024. “The survivor has only revealed the name of the accused,” the officer said, adding further probe is on.