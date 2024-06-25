Youth killed by friends over ‘comment’ on accused’s wife: Police

NEW DELHI: A man in his late 20s was allegedly stabbed to death by his friends over an altercation between them while consuming liquor, police said on Monday.

Police identified the accused as Prahlad and Bablu, adding that the former has been apprehended while the latter remains at large.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said a PCR call regarding the murder in Khajan Basti of Mayapuri was received on Sunday evening and found a man lying in a pool of blood.

Police identified the deceased as Raj Kapoor and case of murder was registered.

“During the initial investigation, it was found that the deceased had come to the rented accommodation of his friend Kishan, where two of their friends, Prahlad and Bablu, were already present,” the DCP said.“All were consuming liquor, and after a while, a heated argument ensued between Raj, Prahlad and Bablu. Kishan intervened, mediated and soothed them,” he said.

According to the complainant, Kishan went out to take a bath, and when he returned, he found Raj Kapoor in the pool of blood, the official said.

Police sources said the altercation occurred over the comment by the deceased against the wife of one of the accused. The DCP said the exact sequence of events was still unclear and added that teams had been formed to nab Bablu.

The senior police official said the exact sequence of events will be known once the accused is held and added that further investigations are underway.