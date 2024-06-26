Dwarka fire: Rescue delayed as gate bolted and burning

NEW DELHI: When the fire department personnel arrived at the scene of tragedy at Chhawla area in Dwarka, the four victims were still alive, desperatety trying to escape the inferno even at the cusp of death. According to the personnel deployed at the scene, two among the deceased had even tried to save themselves by placing wet cloth on their faces, to avoid inhaling the toxic smoke. Their corpses were found with cloth wrapped around their faces.

Meanwhile, data released by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) came as a grave revelation– number of deaths in fire-related accidents in the national capital has spiked by over 100% when compared to the figures from the same period in 2023. According to the data, 83 people were killed in fires till June 25, 2024. 39 people had died during the period last year.

RESCUE DELAY PROVES FATAL

According to DFS officials, when they arrived at the site, the main gate was locked, which they had to break open. This took up valuable minutes, thus delaying the rescue operation. “On reaching the spot, the police found that the main iron gate was locked from inside,” a senior police officer said. “With the help of firefighters, the gate was broken down and the injured were rescued,” he added.

Locals said, among the four killed in the blaze was 22-year-old Robin, who was differently-abled. This is probably the reason why the family had locked the main gate at night so their son would not leave the house.