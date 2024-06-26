Inspired by YouTube videos, youth hatches plan to extort Rs 5 lakh from jeweller, held

NEW DELHI: Influenced by videos of gangsterism on YouTube, a 25-year-old man decided to extort money from jewelry shops located in the Mayur Vihar area by making threatening phone calls in the name of dreaded gangsters.

The accused, identified as Badal Kumar Pathak, who has now been arrested, employed the same method used by the criminals. To make the extortion call, he used one of his old keypad phones for this purpose and borrowed a SIM card from his friend and then made calls to several jewelry shop owners.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta said the Manager with Alukka Gold Palace, Mayur Pankaj Plaza, received a call on June 23 from an unknown person claiming to be a member of a criminal gang and demanded Rs 5,00,000 as ransom.

Accordingly, based on his complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and began probing the matter after forming a team.

“Based on technical surveillance and further investigation, a trap was laid in Smriti Van, MayurVihar, Phase -3. At about 2:00 pm, a person wearing a navy blue T-shirt and blue lower was apprehended who was later identified as the accused Badal Pathak,” the DCP said. Upon his cursory search, the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was recovered.

On interrogation, the accused Badal revealed that he was influenced by videos related to a criminal gang on YouTube and made a plan to extort money from jewelry shops in the Mayur Vihar area.

The accused called the owners of several jewelry shops in Mayur Vihar, threatening to kill them. The police said that many of these jewelers are being traced, and several have not yet joined investigation.

The accused’s connection with the criminal gang is under scrutiny, however nothing has been substantiated so far, the official added.