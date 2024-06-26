Noida sewage cleaners’ death: IT firm owner booked

NOIDA: A day after three workers drowned in a sewage treatment plant (STP) of a multinational information-technology solutions company in Greater Noida, the police arrested the owners and management of the firm, an officer said on Tuesday.

On Monday, three workers had allegedly drowned in the water tank of a sewage treatment plant on the campus of Coforge, formerly known as NIIT, located in the Techzone area of Greater Noida.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said, “On being informed about the drowning incident in the evening, with the help of the local fire brigade, the police pulled out the men and rushed them to the GIMS hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors,” Kumar said.

Police identified the dead as Mohit, 22, Hargovind, 26, and Ankit Kumar, 21, according to police.

After the incident, Mohit’s brother Rahul Singh lodged a police complaint. A case was filed late on Monday night under IPC sections 304A (negligence notamounting to culpable homicide) at the local Ecotech 1 Police Station, the officer said.

Singh alleged that the company had inadequate safety equipment at the work site for the workers. Holding the owners, officers and management responsible for the tragedy, he said,

“Despite lack of safety, the three were sent to the STP leading to their death. Had there been safety equipment in place the deaths could have been averted,” he added.