AAP indifferent to water woes in Delhi: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit out at the AAP on Wednesday, saying it was not doing anything to mitigate the problems of the people who have been facing the brunt of water crisis.

“It is shocking to see entire Kejriwal government is engaged in melodrama to divert attention of Delhi reidents from the prevailing water crisis,” Sachdeva said while commenting on water minister Atishi’s hunger strike.

He said the water crisis was reportedly worsening in areas across the city; “The people are facing worst-ever water mismanagement crisis but CM Arvind Kejriwal is busy in power struggle,” Sachdeva jibed.

“Citizens of assembly constituencies like Kalkaji, Jangpura, Babbarpur, Ballimaran and Najafgarh are facing severe water shortage but the entire Delhi government and AAP are occupied in projecting Kejriwal as a jailed living martyr and hailing minister Atishi for doing melodramas from hospital bed as a water warrior,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

“Delhi is not facing water shortage; Delhiites are victims of water supply mismanagement, leakages and theft by private tankers,” he added.