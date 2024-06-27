Bihar native nabbed for murder, riot in Darbhanga

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man wanted in a case of murder and rioting in Bihar’s Dharbhanga district was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from the national capital, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Mohd Aftab, was absconding and evading his arrest in a case reported in June, 2021 in Wajidpur, in Darbhanga.

Additional CP (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said information was received by Sub Inspector Subhash Chand about an accused wanted in a case of riots and murder reported at Mani Gachi police station in district Darbhanga of Bihar and hiding in Delhi. “Based on a specific input about the movement of the accused, a team laid a trap on Moti Bagh Road near Mata Mandir in the morning hours of June 1,” he said.

At around 7.30 AM, as per indication of a secret informer, the cops signalled a person who was riding on a motor cycle (without registration plate) coming from Moti Bagh Flyover to stop immediately, but instead of stopping, he accelerated and tried to flee.

“He was chased by the police team and forcibly stopped. Upon enquiry, he disclosed his identity as Mohd Aftab. Initially, he was misleading the police but on sustained interrogation, he broke down and admitted that he has been evading his arrest in a case of riot and murder,” the officer said.

Sharing details of the case, Bhatia said a quarrel had taken place between two groups within the same community in which a man died. “Accordingly, a case of murder was initially registered and further more sections including the section of riots were also incorporated,” the officer said.