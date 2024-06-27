Cyber fraud: 3 held for duping woman of Rs 10L in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested three fraudsters who used to cheat people through Telegram on the pretext of receving higher returns for investing money. All three accused, identified as Vipin Kumar (30), Mohit Sharma (27), and Smarth Dabar (23), were working as sim card sellers.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a complaint was received at the Cyber police station, Dwarka on April 24 in which a woman alleged that she was contacted by frauds via Telegram on the pretext of investing money with assured high returns.

Drawn by the lucrative promise, the victim invested Rs 10,30,849 as per the instructions of the accused, but at the time of refund, she was denied. When she realized she had become a victim of cyber fraud, she approached the police. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant provisions and began probing.

A specialised team was constituted, which, on the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of Call Detail Records along with bank statements, nabbed all the three accused.

Upon interrogation, the accused Vipin Kumar disclosed that he works as a sim card seller at Azadpur terminal, where he met Mohit Sharma and Smarth Dabar, who bought many sim cards from him. “After few months, both became friendly with him.

The duo asked Vipin to open a new account in Yes Bank Tilak Nagar Branch in exchange of money,” the DCP said. Vipin Kumar gave all his details along with OTP of the bank account to Mohit and Smarth who took full access of his account.