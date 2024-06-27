Delhi Minster seeks report on ‘unauthorised’ fellings in Ridge

NEW DELHI: Taking a firm stand on the ‘illegal’ felling of nearly 1,100 trees in the Ridge area of the national capital by the Delhi Development Authority, without the approval of the Supreme Court, Environment Minister Gopal Rai held an urgent meeting with the forest department officials on Wednesday, demanding all relevant records and a status report on actions taken so far.

Minister Gopal Rai instructed forest department officials to provide the information by 11 am on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, issued notice to the forest department and tree authority of the Delhi government, stating it expects them to keep a vigil on illegal damaging of trees in the Delhi. The court also directed the government and civic agencies to convene a meeting to discuss comprehensive measures to enhance the city’s green cover, observing that people are feeling the heat as tree cover is lost.