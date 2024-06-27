Following the delicious Hakka trail

One cannot deny the joy of digging into a plate of greasy desi-chinese food after a night of revelry. Whether it is comfort that you seek or a celebratory meal or a fine dining experience, Indian Chinese remains a cuisine of choice for most of the people. Call it Chindian, desi Chinese, or Sino-Indian cuisine–these are all names that find their origin in the lip-smacking marriage of the two cuisines, and yet if you talk about Indian version of Chinese cuisine to someone in China, they wouldn’t recognise it as their own, as the only thing common between the two is probably the soy sauce! Indian-Chinese mostly mandates black pepper as a dominant flavour—if you taste Chinese and it’s mostly black pepper, what you’re experiencing is purely Indian-Chinese.

In fact, it isn’t just black pepper, but also the usage of green chillies, coriander powder, and even garam masala in some cases that is used in the process to appease the natives. The Hakka chefs of the ’70s and ’80s are believed to have created some of the most iconic Indo-Chinese dishes we know today, like chilli chicken, manchurian, and of course, the hakka noodles or chow mein.

It was decades ago that this India-bred-Chinese cuisine transcended to become a popular street side fare and continues to thrive even today - at street-side stalls, as well as fine-dining restaurants alike. I remember back in the early stages of my career, my regular go-to place for lunch would be the Chinese food van outside of my office in Noida’s media hub - Film City.

The regular order would be chilli-garlic fried rice which the man inside the van would toss in a giant iron wok on high flame and add a generous portion of rice, followed by vegetables and plethora of sauces and then serve it piping hot in an aluminium foil container. In a high-intensity busy newsroom where we would work as cub-reporters, this meal would come to us like a hug packed with heady and robust flavours.