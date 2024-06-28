AIIMS to appoint nursing head on deputation

NEW DELHI: For the first time, AIIMS has decided to appoint a Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) from outside the institute who will serve the post on a deputation basis.

The institute has put up an advertisement where it has sought applications from the candidates working under different healthcare set-ups and universities of the Centre.

According to the advertisement, the upper age limit for the candidates applying for the post is kept at 56 years and the period of deputation has been fixed at 3 years.

The move has upset the existing nursing cadre of the institute as the position of CNO is a promotional post given to a nursing officer serving in the institute. The nurses said that hiring an outsider will snatch the rank of promotion from the existing staff. AIIMS Nurses Union said the “adverse decision” by the administration has raised unrest among the entire nursing cadre and stakeholders. The association has also asked the institute to withraw the advertisement.

“AIIMS has a pool of highly experienced and qualified nursing professionals who have dedicated many years of service to this institution. Inviting applications on a deputation basis undermines the capabilities and career growth opportunities of our internal staff, who are well-acquainted with the institutional culture, values, and operational procedures,” the union said in a protest letter addressed to the AIIMS director.

The nursing body said that an internal candidate for the CNO position would ensure continuity and stability within the department. “An external candidate on deputation might require a considerable amount of time to acclimatize to the specific needs and nuances of our institution, potentially disrupting the smooth functioning of the nursing department and patient care services,” it said.

“The essential qualifications mentioned in the advertisement suggest that the criteria are tailored to favour a specific external candidate without bedside experience, bypassing the merit and experience of our internal staff,” it added.

