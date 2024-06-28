Delhi govt convenes emergency meeting to address severe waterlogging crisis

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has called an emergency meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the situation of widespread waterlogging in the city after the national capital received heavy rainfall on Friday.
Official sources said that all ministers of the Delhi Government and officers from the concerned departments will remain present at the meeting.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials reported that the Safdarjung base station registered 228.1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Friday. The station recorded 148.5 mm of rainfall during the period from 2.30 am to 5.30 am.
The intense rainfall has caused widespread water-logging in low-lying areas of the city resulting in power outages in residential areas and submerged roads, leading to severe traffic disruptions.
In response to the crisis, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated evacuation procedures for thousands of residents in flood-prone zones and re-routed traffic from key arterial roads.
Authorities established 44 relief camps equipped with basic necessities and deployed 27 ambulances along with additional medical teams on standby. To support rescue and relief efforts, 18 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were mobilized with essential equipment.