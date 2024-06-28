Delhi: L-G, AAP engage in tiff over govt think-tank

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Thursday cleared the way for temporarily dissolving the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) by rescinding its three non-official members alleging opaqueness in their appointment and unjustified salary they draw from the commission, which is up to Rs 3.8 lakh.

The L-G move has drawn strong objection from the AAP. “The L-G’s decision is illegal, unconstitutional and a brazen violation of the jurisdiction of his office,” the AAP said.

The L-G ordered the dissolution will remain in force till a mechanism is developed for screening and selection of domain experts as its vice-chairman and members, Raj Niwas officials said. In a file noting marked to the Delhi chief secretary, the L-G noted that the whole exercise of creating the DDCD by the incumbent government was only to extend financial benefits and extend patronage to certain favoured political persons.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Saxena of doing petty politics. “This is well known that all commissions, committees, boards of the Central or BJP-ruled state governments have political appointees without any test/interview. It’s an old practice. The women commission, SC/ST commission are all live examples,” he said.

Blame game

While the L-G said the commission was created to serve as a policy think-tank manned by domain experts and was not meant to accommodate favoured people, AAP blamed VK Saxena for doing “petty politics” and said committees of Central or BJP-ruled state govts have political appointees