Delhi: Traffic hit, waterlogging woes; BJP blames AAP

NEW DELHI: Commuters on Thursday had a hard time as rains lashed the national capital and adjoining areas; leading to waterlogging and strained traffic conditions in parts of the city.

A senior Delhi Traffic police official told this newspaper that calls of traffic congestion, failure of traffic signals, and waterlogging, besides uprooting of trees were reported in the Traffic Control Room in the early hours of the day.

Traffic remained heavy in the Akshardham to Ghazipur meat market stretch due to waterlogging, vehicles coming to a crawl. Similarly, traffic was hit on the Akshardham-Sarai Kale Khan Road. Traffic was also affected at ITO due to waterlogging.

People took to social media to share traffic woes faced by them. Commuters said there was heavy traffic on the airport route from Raja Garden marble market till Naraina, from Meera Bagh/Vikaspuri flyover towards Peeragarhi, and on the Mahipalpur-Gurgaon route. Two trees fell in Mandir Marg and Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

MCD said they received 32 calls regarding waterlogging from several areas, including Khari Baoli, Lodi Colony, Mohan Garden, Nawada, Vasant Kunj, and 15 regarding fallen trees from Vishnu Garden, Nizamuddin West, Patparganj, GTB Nagar, etc., the civic body said. The Public Works Department too received several waterlogging complaints.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP held the AAP government responsible for the ‘present mess’, saying it was caused by the “incompetence of the Kejriwal government.”

“The minster for public works and water, Atishi, who was supposed to ensure clean drains, has failed the task; just as she had failed to provide water to the people of Delhi,” Virendra Sachdeva said.