Fake robbery: Accused uses his own bike, caught in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To repay a debt of Rs 50,000, which he had taken to buy a new motorcycle, a delivery boy planned a “fake robbery” on himself with the help of his brother but was caught by the police as his sibling during the robbery used a motorcycle registered on their father’s name -- which the cops found out during the investigation.

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar (delivery boy), his brother Jai Kumar and their cousin Vikas, were arrested.

DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a PCR call was received on June 23 at Shaheen Bagh police station regarding a robbery at gunpoint.

During examination, the complainant Sonu Kumar stated that he works as a delivery boy in EKart company and when he was enroute to deliver a product at Shaheen Bagh and had stopped, suddenly two unknown persons came on a motorcycle, pointed a pistol and robbed Rs. 77,000 (that he had received in lieu of delivering parcels on that day).

During the investigation, the registration number of the vehicle used in the offence revealed that it was registered in the name of one Jai Kumar Sonu disclosed that Jai Kumar is his elder brother and that he had planned the robbery himself with his brother and cousin Vikas Kumar. Both Jai and Vikas were also arrested. The weapon used during the commission of the crime was a “toy gun”.