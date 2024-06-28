Sudden downpour paralyses Delhi; At least 3 labourers trapped in 'mud slush' as ground caves-in

DELHI: A sudden and heavy downpour paralyzed New Delhi, causing extensive disruption and widespread chaos across the capital.
The intense rainfall resulted in significant traffic jams, widespread flooding, and severe waterlogging in numerous low-lying areas.
Commuters, especially office workers, faced prolonged delays and were often forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.
In response to the crisis, the Delhi municipality quickly initiated evacuation procedures for thousands of residents in flood-prone zones and rerouted traffic from key arterial roads to manage congestion.
Authorities established 44 relief camps equipped with basic necessities and deployed 27 ambulances along with additional medical teams on standby. To support rescue and relief efforts, 18 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were mobilized with essential equipment.
The government is working to restore the raw water supply from the Wazirabad barrage to Okhla, ensuring the continuity of essential services such as water tankers.
While the heavy rain provided much-needed relief from the oppressive heat by significantly lowering temperatures, it also exposed the inadequacies in the city's infrastructure.
Labourers trapped
At least 3-4 labourers are suspected of being trapped in a mud slush which got created due to heavy rains at a construction site in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on Friday.
"Some labourers are suspected to be trapped in the mud slush but the exact numbers are to be ascertained," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.
According to a senior Delhi Fire Service officer, they received information about the incident at 5.37 am after which four fire tender-cum-rescue vehicles were immediately dispatched.
"It was an under-construction site where some labourers were sleeping and ground caved-in due to the rains," the officer told The New Indian Express.
He informed that initially divers were sent to enter the muddy area but that attempt did not work out.
Parallely, teams of police, NDRF, DDMA, Civic agencies also reached the spot to assist in the rescue operation.
"There is lots of water and we are trying to flush it out. Efforts are underway to recover them from this under construction basement," the official said.
The flooding highlighted the need for improved drainage systems and better disaster preparedness measures.
Notable areas affected by the flooding included Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Teen Murti roundabout, among others.
Over 25,000 people were evacuated from these flood-stricken regions, and relief camps were set up to provide essential amenities.
As New Delhi works to recover from the aftermath of the heavy rains, residents are left dealing with the consequences.
The rains, while alleviating the extreme heat, introduced significant hardship and disruption. The ongoing situation emphasizes the need for authorities to implement measures to mitigate the impact of future rainstorms.
In the meantime, the city's residents continue to navigate the challenges brought by the heavy rains, hoping for more effective solutions and better days ahead.