Sudden downpour paralyses Delhi; At least 3 labourers trapped in 'mud slush' as ground caves-in

DELHI: A sudden and heavy downpour paralyzed New Delhi, causing extensive disruption and widespread chaos across the capital.

The intense rainfall resulted in significant traffic jams, widespread flooding, and severe waterlogging in numerous low-lying areas.

Commuters, especially office workers, faced prolonged delays and were often forced to wade through knee-deep water to reach their destinations.

In response to the crisis, the Delhi municipality quickly initiated evacuation procedures for thousands of residents in flood-prone zones and rerouted traffic from key arterial roads to manage congestion.

Authorities established 44 relief camps equipped with basic necessities and deployed 27 ambulances along with additional medical teams on standby. To support rescue and relief efforts, 18 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were mobilized with essential equipment.

The government is working to restore the raw water supply from the Wazirabad barrage to Okhla, ensuring the continuity of essential services such as water tankers.

While the heavy rain provided much-needed relief from the oppressive heat by significantly lowering temperatures, it also exposed the inadequacies in the city's infrastructure.