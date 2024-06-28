Jamtara fraudster held for duping woman of Rs 2L in name of parcel fee

NEW DELHI: A tenth pass Jamtara-based fraudster, who used to first impersonate as a customer care representative and later defraud people through phishing links, was arrested by the Delhi Police from his native place Jamtara

A woman filed an online complaint on March 19, alleging that she received a call from an unknown number and the person stated that her Indian Post parcel was delayed due to some reason and she had to make a payment of Rs 3.

Later, the accused sent her a link/application for customer support on WhatsApp and asked the complainant to make the payment through the application.

The complainant entered her details on the application but the payment was not done. Later, she received a call from her bank and got to know that an amount of Rs 1,79,000 and Rs 21,000 had been debited from her account after which she realized that she had been cheated.

During investigation, the beneficiary details of the alleged transactions were obtained and it was revealed that the cheated money was transferred to the Canara Bank account of one Mumbai resident Saurabh Tripathi.

“Technical analysis revealed that at the time of incident, the number was active in PO Sindri, PS Narayanpur, Distt Jamtara, Jharkhand and the number was used in multiple devices. Further IMEI search of these devices were analyzed & it revealed that 14 SIM cards were active in one alleged device,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (S-W) Rohit Meena said.

He said out of these numbers, ownership of one number was found after Amrul Ansari. Subsequently, a team was dispatched which conducted a raid the wee hours and apprehended him.