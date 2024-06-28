Uproar in MCD over water crisis; BJP, Congress corner AAP

NEW DELHI: The MCD House meeting on Thursday was marked by protests from BJP and Congress councillors over the water crisis in Delhi.

The House session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), scheduled to start at 11 am, was initially delayed by civic officials to 11:45 am without explanation, leading to immediate protests from BJP councillors.

When proceedings finally commenced at 11:55 am, opposition councillors quickly moved into the well of the House, shouting slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal-led city government. BJP councillors, carrying earthen pots, chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans.

Amid the uproar, Mayor Shelly Oberoi managed to pass several proposals before adjourning the House until the next meeting.

Expressing frustration with the opposition’s behaviour, the Mayor said, “The Opposition’s motive is to always create ruckus in the House; however they can impede the proceedings of the House.”

The Mayor hit out at opposition councillors, saying, “They are least concerned about how the decorum of the House should be maintained. It’s been more than one-and-a-half years, they have not allowed us to run the House properly and peacefully because their motive has always been to create hurdles in the development works undertaken by the AAP, be it Delhi government or the MCD.”

The present session of the MCD House is the first after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections. During the session, Mayor Oberoi welcomed the newly elected MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar.