Core sector growth slows to 6.3% in May

NEW DELHI: The growth in output of the eight key infrastructure industries (core sector), slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.7% in April due to slowdown in output of six sectors including cement, fertliser and natural gas during the month, the government data showed. In May 2023, core sector had seen a growth of 5.2%.

As per the data, there was a slowdown in output across sectors. Specifically, sectors such as natural gas (7.5%), refinery products (0.5%), and steel (7.6%) experienced deceleration. Additionally, the output of fertilisers (-1.7%) and cement (-0.8%) contracted further during the month. In May, the output of crude oil fell by 1.1%. Conversely, coal production rose 10.2% and electricity generation grew 12.8% during the same month.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head of research and outreach at ICRA, said, “A combination of factors including heatwave and phased parliamentary elections could have curtailed activity and execution in some sectors. However, the heatwave boosted demand for power, which translated into a rise in growth of coal and electricity in May 2024 as compared to the previous month.”