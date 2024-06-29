First arrest in Rajouri Garden outlet shootout case

NEW DELHI : Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter who was involved in the Rajouri Garden food outlet case where a 26-year-old man was shot dead by two people who fired a barrage of bullets at him.

The victim was identified as Aman Joon (26), a resident of Chhochhi (Jhajjar), When the assailants pumped nearly 40 bullets into him, when he was sitting at a table in Burger King outlet in west Delhi. The victim, Aman, was deliberately called to the food outlet as part of a honey trap.

The arrested accused, identified as Bijender alias Golu, remained alert on the bike in the engine on mode as backup with a weapon while his two associates—Ashish alias Lalu and Vikas alias Vicky went inside the restaurant and murdered Aman. Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said an abroad-based gangster took the responsibility of the murder. Seeing the gravity of the case, the case was transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

“A team was formed which first identified the attackers and the raided number of their suspected hideouts in Haryana, Rajasthan, UP & Punjab. On some occasions, the culprits narrowly escaped from being apprehended,” the Additional CP said.

He said that on June 28, based on specific input, the wanted criminal Bijender alias Golu was apprehended after brief resistance in the Rohini area.

He was previously involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder, and cases under the Arms Act, Upadhyay said. The accused, Bijender Golu, during interrogation, disclosed that the murder of Aman was committed in a pre-planned manner at the direction of an abroad-based criminal Gang.

On June 18, as instructed by Gang member Sahil Retolia, the accused, Bijender Golu, equipped with a pistol, reached metro pillar No- 397, Rajouri Garden, on a motorcycle. Other associates, Ashish and Vikas, also arrived as planned.

After the murder, they all escaped on the motorcycle driven by the accused, Bijender.

The victim had suffered 38 gunshot wounds, the police had said.Joon’s killing was an outcome of a gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan, they had said.

The police said three other suspects, the woman who accompanied the victim at the outlet and the two shooters, are still at large.