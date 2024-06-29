Rain in parts of Delhi, more likely during the day

NEW DELHI: Rain hit parts of Delhi on Saturday, a day after the monsoon arrived in the national capital with the heaviest rainfall in 88 years.

Rohini and Burari were among the areas that received rainfall this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with heavy rain during the day.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The humidity levels stood at 80 per cent. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 108 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The monsoon arrived in Delhi on Friday, raining devastation on a city ill-prepared for a three-hour downpour that led to the roof of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsing, killing one person and suspending flight operations, and inundated many parts of the capital.

Four others were killed in rain-related incidents. The national capital recorded 228. 1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the highest since 1936 for the month of June.

According to the IMD, 228. 1 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 192. 8 mm at Lodhi Road, Mausam Bhavan, 150. 4 mm at Ridge, 106. 6 mm at Palam, and 66. 3 mm at Ayanagar.