Atishi inspects Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, says water supply to be normal soon

NEW DELHI: Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday instructed officials to repair the pump house at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant that was flooded due to heavy rains and ensure that such problems do not recur.

In a post in Hindi on 'X' after inspecting the Chandrawal water treatment plant, she said that unexpected rains flooded the pumping house of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, damaging the motors.

"Due to this, (water) supply was disrupted in many parts of Central Delhi. Jal Board has worked quickly to resolve this problem and the plant has almost 80 per cent been repaired. Water the supply will be back to normal soon," Atishi said.

"Inspected the plant today and ordered officials to repair the pump house as soon as possible, and with joint inspection ensure that this problem does not recur in any plant in the future," she said.