Two dead as Greater Noida mall’s iron grille crashes

NEW DELHI: Two people were killed after an iron grille fell on them inside a mall in Greater Noida on Sunday, police officials said.

The accident took place at the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Harendra Bhati and Shakeel Khan, aged about 35 years, who lived in the Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad district, police said.

A video of the incident, shot by some onlookers and doing rounds on social media, showed the iron grille’s debris next to the escalators, while visitors gathered at the scene in panic.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheriya said the incident occurred as the two people were walking towards an escalator on the ground floor, and the iron structure dropped from the fifth floor, resulting in their immediate death.

“The local Bisrakh police station was informed by Yatharth Hospital that two people died in Blue Sapphire mall after an iron grille fell on them from the fifth floor. A police team immediately reached the spot,” he said.

Katheriya said the families of the victims have been contacted and legal action would be initiated in the case after a complaint is received.

“A heavy police force has been deployed and further courses of action are underway. The bodies were sent for for autopsy and reports are awaited,” he said.