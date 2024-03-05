New sop for women to begin soon, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the city budget for 2024-25 draws its inspiration from “Ram Rajya” as it takes care of every sector.

Addressing a press conference over the budget, Kejriwal said with ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, announced in the budget, Rs 1,000 per month every women based on certain criteria will be given Rs 1,000 per month. “It is probably the world’s largest women empowerment programme and now all our daughters, mothers and sisters above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1000 per month under this scheme,” he stated.

Any woman applying to avail the benefits of the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ should not be a beneficiary of any government pension or a government job and or an income tax payer. It is also made mandatory to give a self-declaration. Later, some cases will be investigated randomly, he said.

“The process will start this year after the elections and then we will bring it in the cabinet and pass it,” Kejriwal added.

Over the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he appealed to the people to extend their support to all seven candidates of the INDIA bloc. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

“The seven MPs of Delhi always like it when the works of Delhi are obstructed...by combining Delhi and Punjab and the Rajya Sabha MPs, we will have 25 to 30 MPs with us. Then no one will have the courage to stop the work of Delhi.

“I am asking the people of Delhi for this strength, that when you go to cast your vote, think about Delhi to strengthen Kejriwal. If you give me strength, no L-G will have the courage to work against you,’ he asserted.