New sop for women to begin soon, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the city budget for 2024-25 draws its inspiration from “Ram Rajya” as it takes care of every sector.
Addressing a press conference over the budget, Kejriwal said with ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, announced in the budget, Rs 1,000 per month every women based on certain criteria will be given Rs 1,000 per month. “It is probably the world’s largest women empowerment programme and now all our daughters, mothers and sisters above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1000 per month under this scheme,” he stated.
Any woman applying to avail the benefits of the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ should not be a beneficiary of any government pension or a government job and or an income tax payer. It is also made mandatory to give a self-declaration. Later, some cases will be investigated randomly, he said.
“The process will start this year after the elections and then we will bring it in the cabinet and pass it,” Kejriwal added.
Over the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he appealed to the people to extend their support to all seven candidates of the INDIA bloc. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
“The seven MPs of Delhi always like it when the works of Delhi are obstructed...by combining Delhi and Punjab and the Rajya Sabha MPs, we will have 25 to 30 MPs with us. Then no one will have the courage to stop the work of Delhi.
“I am asking the people of Delhi for this strength, that when you go to cast your vote, think about Delhi to strengthen Kejriwal. If you give me strength, no L-G will have the courage to work against you,’ he asserted.
Responding to a query, Kejriwal said the government’s budget has increased constantly. “Our share in Central taxes comes out to be over Rs 7,200 crore but we do not get even a penny.” “Delhi’s people probably are the second highest income taxpayers in the country, after Mumbai. We pay over Rs 2 lakh crore as income tax but we do not get anything. This is injustice and like strangling the hen laying golden eggs,” he said.
Atishi said the Delhi government is the only government in the country that runs without taking any loan.
“This year, one thing happened that the GST compensation stopped. Delhi used to get Rs 10,000 crore as GST compensation and the last component of it worth around Rs 2000-3000 crore was obtained last year. It’s a remarkable outcome of revenue growth of Delhi that despite stopping of GST compensation we have been able to raise the revenue over the last year’s level,” she said.
The budget estimate was a bit higher last year, the Delhi finance minister said, adding the final (revised) estimate was Rs 74,900 crore which has been enhanced by Rs 1100 crore to estimate the budget 2024-25.