Delhi: BJP sets victory target by 5 lakh vote margin

NEW DELHI: Even as two candidates are yet to be announced by the BJP, the party has already begun reaching out to the people at both booth and district levels.

On Tuesday evening, a meeting was held at the party office by the election management committee members to devise further strategy for the polls.

A senior party leader told this newspaper that the five candidates have been given a target of defeating their rivals by a margin of more than 5 lakh votes. “In those constituencies, where we won in the last elections by a margin of more than 5 lakhs, the candidates have been asked to ensure that margin should not come down,” the party leader said.

Notably, in the last genral elections, BJP’s Hans Raj Hans defeated AAP’s Gugan Singh by 5,53,897 votes and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma too won by a margin of 5,78,486 votes in west Delhi constituency.