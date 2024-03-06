Delhi HC modifies order on EWS income threshold at Rs 2.5L

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the threshold income for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in city schools, which was Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh as per an earlier single bench order, to be modified as Rs 2.5 lakh.

A single-bench judge Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had held that the amount can be considered Rs 5 lakh instead of Rs 1 lakh which corresponds to the living standards of the beneficiaries under the EWS section.

He pointed out that all states have a threshold amount of nearly Rs 8 lakh while asking the AAP-led city government to carry on the process till an appropriate amendment is made in the 2011 scheme.

At the time of Justice Kaurav’s order, a case involving a child belonging to a weaker section came up. The child’s parents had an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh.