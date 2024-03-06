Delhi HC modifies order on EWS income threshold at Rs 2.5L

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the threshold income for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in city schools, which was Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh as per an earlier single bench order, to be modified as Rs 2.5 lakh.
A single-bench judge Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had held that the amount can be considered Rs 5 lakh instead of Rs 1 lakh which corresponds to the living standards of the beneficiaries under the EWS section.
He pointed out that all states have a threshold amount of nearly Rs 8 lakh while asking the AAP-led city government to carry on the process till an appropriate amendment is made in the 2011 scheme.
At the time of Justice Kaurav’s order, a case involving a child belonging to a weaker section came up. The child’s parents had an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh.
On Tuesday, dealing with the Delhi government’s challenge to the earlier order, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan passed the interim order. The bench said that the threshold income shall be Rs 2.5 lakh.
“Till further orders, there shall be a stay on the directions contained in paragraph 119 of the impugned judgment. The threshold income under the EWS category shall be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh,” the court said.
The court’s earlier direction came while it was dealing with a plea against the cancellation of admission of a child whose father was found to have forged Voter IDs to meet the eligibility criteria. The father of the student had also made a false declaration on his income.
The court had taken note that common people were forced to resort to unfair means due to the condition of the law in the present circumstances.
