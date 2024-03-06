Suspense for BJP’s choice for remaining 2 seats in Delhi continues

NEW DELHI: With BJP announcing its candidates for five Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, the suspense on the remaining two —east and northwest Delhi—continues to keep the hopes of several BJP leaders alive.

While incumbent East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has asked top leadership to relieve him of his political duties, the northwest Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans’ too may not get the ticket.

Sources told this newspaper names recommended for the east district include party’s Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, vice-president Vishnu Mitta and general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

In the reserved North West seat, the list of probables included Delhi BJP general secretary Yogendra Chandolia, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, former IRS officer Preeta Harit, and Delhi BJP SC Morcha president Mohan Lal Gihara.

Another source hinted at a “surprise name” that could be announced from one of the two seats. “The surprise name could be a fresh face,” he said. He even said that some ex-AAP leaders have approached, but BJP is unlikely to consider their names.