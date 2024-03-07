Gogia Pasha: Postering the Past

The lobby of Le Meridien in Delhi is packed. Several high-profile events are taking place simultaneously and there are handshakes, air-kissing, the sound of clinking glasses all around. The setting is sophisticated, as it usually is, in one of Delhi’s premier five-star hotels. In the middle of all this, is a large and vibrant poster announcing a show by Gogia Pasha, the “Gilly Gilly Wonderman”, who is also the “World’s Greatest Magician”!

The poster, a lithograph from the 1950s, shows the turbaned head of the renowned magician who is sporting his trademark Cheshire-cat-grin. Hand-painted by artist Bhuskute, it features writing in English, Urdu and Hindi, signalling the popularity of Pasha, and one is taken back to a time when people were spellbound by the likes of Pasha, whose performances in gigantic tents pulled audiences from faraway places.

The poster of the magic show is only one among 30 others, all equally vintage and magnificent, that is on display, as part of the exhibition titled ‘Journey Through Time: +1 Day, +1 Story’. All the posters, some of them dated from the 1920s, are from the archives of Tarun Thakral, the executive director of Le Meridien, Delhi. A veteran hotelier with over 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry in India and abroad, Thakral is also a lover of old things. He founded, in 2013, the Heritage Transport Museum in Gurugram, which houses over 3,500 curated objects that present India’s colourful transport history.