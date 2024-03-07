Man shoots self in Delhi, family alleges murder, probe on

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Sachdeva, resident of Krishna Park, and initial probe revealed that he used to drive an auto-rickshaw and had recently lost his occupation.

However, the deceased’s father suspects foul-play, alleging that his son was murdered. “Bharat had two children, why would he take his own life. I do not believe it,” he said.

The incident was reported at 10:36 pm on Tuesday, by a person named Amit Jain, resident of Jawahar Park, Khanpur. He informed that a person named Bharat came to his house to meet his brother Deepak who was not at home. He told the police that Bharat had shot himself in the house.

Police, on reaching the scene, found Bharat lying in a pool of blood with gunshot injury. “A country-made pistol along with one live round and one fired round was recovered,” said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan.

“There is strong apprehension of some financial dispute between Bharat and Deepak,” said the DCP, adding that further investigation is on.