Enhancing Women Political Participation in India

However, when she is confronted with this evidence of these begums who are not oppressed and neglected but are politically empowered, active, she sees them as power-seeking, and manipulative, and that it’s because there are these women who are so ‘unnatural’ in their behaviour that they become symbols of chaos within Awadh which justifies or rationalises British interference. Although for a woman to have this much control, would sound abrupt to the society in general, especially from a man’s perspective it’s surprising how Parkes, despite being a woman herself justifies women with power and control as ‘unnatural’ and consider this as an ‘improper’ female agency. She not just disregards the role of women, but also goes ahead to demeanour them by calling out these women as naïve, manipulative which makes it evident that women themselves have been made to believe that their role rather exists in listening to what their husbands/masters decide for them.

Coming to the political scenario in the later part of the country, even though women played unofficial roles in policymaking and diplomacy, they were rarely given official opportunities in the political realm. This modified with the birth of print medium, and women’s public participation in India’s initial debates on law and reform, associated with the age of consent and child marriage. The nationalist movement too inspired the participation of ladies, particularly when the agitations against the Partition of Bengal in 1905. This enabled nationalist feminists like Sarojini Naidu, to push for greater participation of Indian women in politics including their right to vote. Between the 1920 and 1929, all British provinces in India decided to give women the right to vote. However, this right was enjoyed by just 1% of women. It was solely after the drafting of the Constitution in 1947 that all women could vote. But even though women could vote, they were kept far away from holding political leadership roles for the longest time.

Nevertheless, the established structure that spanned several years underwent transformation after 2014, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this period, he not only actively worked towards enhancing women’s involvement and presence in Indian politics but also emphasized the empowerment of women, recognizing and utilizing their talents for the progress of the nation.