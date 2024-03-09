Enhancing Women Political Participation in India

The female identity has often been questioned and triggered, by the preconceived notions of the society. The prejudice against women in politics stayed in place for the longest time, confronted with structural, social, institutional, and cultural obstacles. However, today, with awareness and education women have not only started speaking up for their rights, but the shift to equate the participation of women on the forefront as leadership roles in itself feels like an accomplishment after years of struggle.
The social codes of ancient Indian society tended to straitjacket elite women into domestic roles, denying them entry into the political sphere. But denying these codes, many women played indirect and sometimes even direct roles in the exercise of political power. The ancient Indian scripture Arthashastra recognises women’s political agency. In the Mahabharata, Draupadi plays an active role within the dialogue to make a decision whether or not the Pandavas ought to move to war. In ancient Tamil Sangam poetry, we have evidence of women diplomats and advisors during Chola reign.
However, the amount of stigma and astonishment to see women in power goes long back during the colonial rule. Fanny Parkes, the daughter of a colonial officer visited the Royal Zenanas of Awadh during her visit to India which has been documented in her book “Wanderings of a Pilgrim.” Zenanas were imagined as these spaces where beautiful, indolent women felt oppressed under the rule of their oriental masters or husbands. It evoked a lot of speculation and fantasizing. However, that stereotype of drudgery filled or oppressed women of the zenana, gets a bit of a knock when she visits the royal zenanas of Awadh. She gets really uncomfortable when she finds that the royal zenanas of Awadh had housed very politically powerful women for decades. They were educated, well-grounded in Shiite religious practices, had enormous property. Despite their oppressive circumstances, they had achieved this through their ingenuity, their enterprise.
However, when she is confronted with this evidence of these begums who are not oppressed and neglected but are politically empowered, active, she sees them as power-seeking, and manipulative, and that it’s because there are these women who are so ‘unnatural’ in their behaviour that they become symbols of chaos within Awadh which justifies or rationalises British interference. Although for a woman to have this much control, would sound abrupt to the society in general, especially from a man’s perspective it’s surprising how Parkes, despite being a woman herself justifies women with power and control as ‘unnatural’ and consider this as an ‘improper’ female agency. She not just disregards the role of women, but also goes ahead to demeanour them by calling out these women as naïve, manipulative which makes it evident that women themselves have been made to believe that their role rather exists in listening to what their husbands/masters decide for them.
Coming to the political scenario in the later part of the country, even though women played unofficial roles in policymaking and diplomacy, they were rarely given official opportunities in the political realm. This modified with the birth of print medium, and women’s public participation in India’s initial debates on law and reform, associated with the age of consent and child marriage. The nationalist movement too inspired the participation of ladies, particularly when the agitations against the Partition of Bengal in 1905. This enabled nationalist feminists like Sarojini Naidu, to push for greater participation of Indian women in politics including their right to vote. Between the 1920 and 1929, all British provinces in India decided to give women the right to vote. However, this right was enjoyed by just 1% of women. It was solely after the drafting of the Constitution in 1947 that all women could vote. But even though women could vote, they were kept far away from holding political leadership roles for the longest time.
Nevertheless, the established structure that spanned several years underwent transformation after 2014, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this period, he not only actively worked towards enhancing women’s involvement and presence in Indian politics but also emphasized the empowerment of women, recognizing and utilizing their talents for the progress of the nation.
In reality, immediately after its win, the BJP administration went out of its way to expand women’s representation in the highest levels of decision-making, resulting in a significant rise in the overall number of female contenders, which increased from 45 in 1957 to 668 in 2015. It is worth noting that the number of female participants increased fifteenfold. Meanwhile, the number of male participants in the same years grew just fivefold, from 1,474 to 7,583.
Subsequently, in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding victory, leading to the election of the highest number of female representatives, with 40 women Members of Parliament sent to the Lok Sabha. With 78 elected women MPs, the 17th Lok Sabha now has the most female representatives, 14.6% of the total strength, in India’s lower house of parliament. This is not just the largest proportion of female MPs ever, up from 5% in 1952, but also the fastest pace of growth since 1984, up 3 percentage points.
Aside from the increase in representation, female voter turnout in 2019 was 67.18 percent, nearly 0.17 percent higher than male voter turnout, marking a historic moment because it was the first time since India’s independence that women outnumbered men in terms of voting turnout. This was maybe a watershed event in Indian politics, as more and more women began to play an important part in selecting legislators who they felt appropriate for the country. By giving women an active site of agency, political institutions not only help in empowering women but also contribute in making a democracy work like a democracy.
Defying social codes, women play political roles
The social codes of ancient Indian society tended to straitjacket elite women into domestic roles, denying them entry into the political sphere. But den ying these codes, many women played indirect and sometimes even direct roles in the exercise of political power. The ancient Indian scripture Arthashastra recognises women’s political agency. In the Mahabharata, Draupadi plays an active role within the dialogue to make a decision whether the Pandavas ought to move to war. In ancient Tamil Sangam poetry, we have evidence of women diplomats and advisors during Chola reign.
Bhavya Sachdeva
Author is Public Policy Analyst