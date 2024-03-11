5 sharpshooters of Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested five sharpshooters of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and foiled their plan to murder a rival gang member.

Highly sophisticated imported weapons, such as Px-30 made in China, P-beretta made in Italy, .32 pistols were recovered from their possession.

DCP (Special Cell) Manoj C said on March 7 an input was received that Rahul, Parveen, Rohtash, Mohan and Sachin, all residents of Haryana would come near a DDA Park in Dwarka. All the five were arrested.

Rahul told police he was running wine shops in partnership with Kala Jathedi-Anil Chippi group and he had some financial dispute with one Ajay of Haryana. Rahul planned to kill Aman and recruited Rohtash, Mohan and Sachin in his gang. The role of Kala Jathedi, Anil Chippi and Naresh is being verified.