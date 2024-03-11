AAP questions timing of EC’s resignation

NEW DELHI: AAP senior leader Atishi said on Sunday that the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel days before the Lok Sabha elections announcement raises several questions.

“A commissioner appointed by the BJP, whose appointment was defended by the BJP-led central government even in the Supreme Court, his resignation just before the Lok Sabha elections raises questions about the reason behind it,” the cabinet minister said.

“What manipulation did the BJP-led central government suggest in the elections that even their own person couldn’t do it, leading him to resign, considering it better to step down before completing his term until 2027?” she alleged.

Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after the retirement of incumbent Rajiv Kumar in February next year. Goel’s resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.