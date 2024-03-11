In the mood for love

Down a commercial area in Hauz Khas lit up by the neon signs of countless tattoo parlours is a room dimly lit up by just a few red lights. This red room is run by Arsalan Chishti, a 27-year-old multidisciplinary artist, well-known in the kink underground. “People have seen kink in movies like Fifty Shades of Grey and 365 Days,” he says, “but I want this not to be restricted to mere imagination. People must have the means and space to explore their sexual interests.”

Chishti, who is a stage-four cancer patient, started Nothingness as a passion project. “There was always something missing whenever I would get intimate, so I started exploring my kinks. I realised that there might be other people too who want to explore this but do not have the safe space for it,” he says.

Shivani*, 24, a dancer, was introduced to Chishti through a member of the community. “My partner and I would talk about exploring our kinks, but never got an opportunity to do so until I was introduced to Arsalan through one of my friends who knew about it. Since I trusted my friend who introduced me to him, I trusted the place,” she says. In her first visit, she tells TMS that “it had everything that a fresher in kink exploration is looking for”.

Opened in October 2023, Nothingness is a kink accommodation that operates like any other hotel business, but with tools and toys. Equipped with handcuffs, leg stretchers, horse trainers and whips, it also offers a 20-minute training session on how to use them without hurting your partner.

Why Delhiites are paying for kink

The experience allowed Shivani and her partner to be vulnerable, the first time they tried it. “I booked this place when my partner, 24, was leaving to pursue MBA in Australia, so there were a lot of things we had to talk about for our future as a long-distance couple,” she says. Exploring kinks allowed them to open up. “I have never seen my partner’s vulnerable side, and the exploration allowed me to see that side of him. It allowed us to have difficult conversations,” she says.

Delhi’s kink community often organises small meet-and-greet events. This is where Saif met Chishti. Having known him, Saif trusts his space more than anywhere else—even if that means he has to shell out `4,500 per booking. “Before this accommodation, we would do it at my partner’s place or at a BnB. I stay with my family so I do not engage kink in a conventional Indian setup. This place provides privacy, has the right kink equipment and works perfectly for exploration. Before going to the accommodation, we make sure to have a conversation and discuss our fantasies,” he says. According to Ruchi Ruh, a relationship counselor, kink is as old as the Kamasutra where kinky practices and various erotic power dynamics are described. Engaging in kink “deepens the emotional connection between partners through open communication about boundaries and desires, leading to improved communication skills overall”, she says.

How kink heals, sensitises

Exploring his kinks has made Saif more sensitive as a parent. “I am a single parent. Exploring my kink has enabled me to understand and explain consent better to my daughter. I am now able to explain the grey ar as,” he says.

Kink also provides an outlet to explore the ‘forbidden’ that helps release previously experienced traumas. “In kink dynamics, one partner submits while the other dominates. The submissive partner puts his or her trust in the dominant partner, but they can call for a stop anytime, so they’re actually in control. This can be empowering and healing, especially for those who’ve experienced trauma,” says Ruh. Determining boundaries, sharing feedback and discussing what works and what does not is what partners should do, says Pallavi Barnwal, sexuality coach.

What’s legal, what’s not

The use of toys is not illegal, confirms IMbesharam, one of India’s leading adult toy companies, which sells more than 4,000 toys a year. Section 292 of the IPC regulates the marketing and distribution of anything obscene, but it does not govern the sale of adult toys. “It all comes down to the marketing of the products, and whether a court will define it as ‘obscene’. So, the sale of adult toys is not illegal if it does not involve obscene pictures or language. The products are, therefore, sold as multi-function devices, massagers, and wellness products. The products are shipped discreetly, and the packaging does not have any nudity or obscenity,” says the company’s social and brand manager Kritika V.

There is, however, some ambiguity about how legal it is to have an accommodation dedicated to kink. “What you do inside a hotel room once it’s booked by adults is no one’s business. There is nothing illegal about it. I also ask customers to provide me with valid ID proof, in accordance with government guidelines, to ensure they are not minors,” says Chishti. Every customer who books the kink accommodation undergoes the same booking process that exists for any other Airbnb accommodation. This way, says Chishti, a streamlined verification process is maintained. “I also make sure that after each visit the place is sanitised. I do not entertain any personal or private requests, and only allow customer bookings through AirBnB. This ensures that everything is legal,” he says.

Fifty Shades of Grey

The 2015 American film is the story of Anastasia Steele, a college graduate, who begins a sadomasochistic relationship with young business magnate Christian Grey. The film does show there are boundaries to be maintained even during sexual experimentation as Ana leaves Christian when his demands are excessive.

* Some names have been changed to protect privacy